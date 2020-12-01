Global NCAP Indian Car Safety Ratings: Mahindra XUV Bags 5 Stars
Only three Made-in-India cars have received a 5-star rating so far and all three are from Indian manufacturers.
Global NCAP, which has been testing Indian cars under the #SafeCarsForIndia campaign, released their latest ratings list on 25 November. Only three Made-in-India cars have received a 5-star rating so far.
The Global NCAP rating is rated from ‘Good’ being the highest and ‘Poor’ being the lowed. The range is as follows: Good-Adequate-Marginal-Weak-Poor.
3 Star Rated Cars
|Ford Aspire
|Maruti Ertiga
|Kia Seltos
|Renault Duster
|Adult Occupant Safety
|10.49/17
|9.25/17
|8.03/17
|9/17
|Child Occupant Safety
|14.22/49 (2 stars)
|25.16/49 (3 stars)
|15/49 (2 stars)
|17.75/49 (2 stars)
|Neck Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Head Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Adequate for both driver and co-driver
|Adequate for the driver but good for co-driver
|Chest Safety
|Weak for driver but marginal for co-driver
|Marginal for driver but good for co-driver
|Marginal for driver but good for co-driver
|Weak for driver but marginal for co-driver
|Thighs Safety
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Bodyshell
|Unstable
|Unstable
|Unstable
|Unstable
|Footwell
|Unstable
|Unstable
|Unstable
|Unstable
Ertiga has the highest score in child occupant safety. While the Aspire and Kia Seltos scored 15 points out of 49, the Duster scored 17.75.
Chest protection is rated marginal for the driver and good for the co-driver in both the Kia Seltos and Ertiga. It is rated weak for the driver and marginal for the co-driver in the Duster and the Aspire.
4 Star Rated Cars
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Maruti Vitara Brezza
|Tata Tiago/Tigor
|Volkswagen Polo
|Adult Occupant Safety
|12.52/17
|12.85/17
|12.51/17
|12.52/17
|12.54/17
|Child Occupant Safety
|41.11/49 (4 stars)
|22.22/49 (2 stars)
|17.93/49 (2 stars)
|34.15/49 (3 stars)
|29.91/49 (3 stars)
|Neck Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Head Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Adequate for both driver and co-driver
|Chest Safety
|Adequate for driver but good for co-driver
|Marginal for driver but adequate for co-driver
|Marginal for driver but good for co-driver
|Marginal for driver but adequate for co-driver
|Adequate for both driver and co-driver
|Thighs Safety
|Marginal for driver but good/marginal for co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Marginal for driver but good/marginal for co-driver
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Marginal for both driver and co-driver
|Bodyshell
|Stable
|Stable
|Stable
|Unstable
|Stable
|Footwell
|Unstable
|N/A
|N/A
|Unstable
|N/A
All the cars here scored 12 out of 17 points in adult occupant safety, except the Marazzo which scored the highest, at 12.85.
The Marazzo, Brezza and Tiago offer marginal protection for the driver’s chest while Thar and Polo offer adequate protection.
5 Star Rated Cars
|Tata Nexon
|Tata Altroz
|Mahindra XUV300
|Adult Occupant Safety
|16.06/17
|16.13/17
|16.42/17
|Child Occupant Safety
|25/49 (3 stars)
|29/49 (3 stars)
|37.44/49 (4 stars)
|Neck Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Head Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Chest Safety
|Adequate for both driver and co-driver
|Adequate for both driver and co-driver
|Adequate for the driver but good for co-driver
|Thighs Safety
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Good for both driver and co-driver
|Bodyshell
|Stable
|Stable
|Stable
|Footwell
|Stable
|Stable
|Stable
Mahindra XUV300 scores the highest in both adult and child occupant safety while the Nexon scores the least.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.