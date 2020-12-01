Global NCAP Indian Car Safety Ratings: Mahindra XUV Bags 5 Stars

Only three Made-in-India cars have received a 5-star rating so far and all three are from Indian manufacturers.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Image used for representation only.
i

Global NCAP, which has been testing Indian cars under the #SafeCarsForIndia campaign, released their latest ratings list on 25 November. Only three Made-in-India cars have received a 5-star rating so far.

The Global NCAP rating is rated from ‘Good’ being the highest and ‘Poor’ being the lowed. The range is as follows: Good-Adequate-Marginal-Weak-Poor.

3 Star Rated Cars

Ford AspireMaruti ErtigaKia SeltosRenault Duster
Adult Occupant Safety10.49/179.25/178.03/179/17
Child Occupant Safety14.22/49 (2 stars)25.16/49 (3 stars)15/49 (2 stars)17.75/49 (2 stars)
Neck SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driver
Head SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverAdequate for both driver and co-driverAdequate for the driver but good for co-driver
Chest SafetyWeak for driver but marginal for co-driverMarginal for driver but good for co-driverMarginal for driver but good for co-driverWeak for driver but marginal for co-driver
Thighs SafetyMarginal for both driver and co-driverMarginal for both driver and co-driverMarginal for both driver and co-driverMarginal for both driver and co-driver
BodyshellUnstableUnstableUnstableUnstable
FootwellUnstableUnstableUnstableUnstable

Ertiga has the highest score in child occupant safety. While the Aspire and Kia Seltos scored 15 points out of 49, the Duster scored 17.75.

Chest protection is rated marginal for the driver and good for the co-driver in both the Kia Seltos and Ertiga. It is rated weak for the driver and marginal for the co-driver in the Duster and the Aspire.

4 Star Rated Cars

Mahindra MarazzoMaruti Vitara BrezzaTata Tiago/TigorVolkswagen Polo
Adult Occupant Safety12.52/1712.85/1712.51/1712.52/1712.54/17
Child Occupant Safety41.11/49 (4 stars)22.22/49 (2 stars)17.93/49 (2 stars)34.15/49 (3 stars)29.91/49 (3 stars)
Neck SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driver
Head SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverAdequate for both driver and co-driver
Chest SafetyAdequate for driver but good for co-driverMarginal for driver but adequate for co-driverMarginal for driver but good for co-driverMarginal for driver but adequate for co-driverAdequate for both driver and co-driver
Thighs SafetyMarginal for driver but good/marginal for co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverMarginal for driver but good/marginal for co-driverMarginal for both driver and co-driverMarginal for both driver and co-driver
BodyshellStableStableStableUnstableStable
FootwellUnstableN/AN/AUnstableN/A

All the cars here scored 12 out of 17 points in adult occupant safety, except the Marazzo which scored the highest, at 12.85.

The Marazzo, Brezza and Tiago offer marginal protection for the driver’s chest while Thar and Polo offer adequate protection.

5 Star Rated Cars

Tata NexonTata AltrozMahindra XUV300
Adult Occupant Safety16.06/1716.13/1716.42/17
Child Occupant Safety25/49 (3 stars)29/49 (3 stars)37.44/49 (4 stars)
Neck SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driver
Head SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driver
Chest SafetyAdequate for both driver and co-driverAdequate for both driver and co-driverAdequate for the driver but good for co-driver
Thighs SafetyGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driverGood for both driver and co-driver
BodyshellStableStableStable
FootwellStableStableStable

Mahindra XUV300 scores the highest in both adult and child occupant safety while the Nexon scores the least.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!