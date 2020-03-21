Global Lessons For India in Fighting Coronavirus With Tech & AI

In India, the Kerala state government has worked closely with startups to launch apps that help in curbing panic and getting essential information across to the people. QKopy, a Calicut based startup, provided its platform for the government to launch GoK – Direct Kerala.

“There is a deluge of information on coronavirus out there and people are often uncertain about what information to accept. Our app allows the government to broadcast authentic information to the public. Since its launch on 13 March, our app has been downloaded by more than 2 lakh people,” said Rajiv Surendran.

The app, available on Android and iOS, also allows the government to disseminate district-wise information and immediate updates through the platform. “The information is available through text and diagrams and tells users about number of people in quarantine, affected areas and the medical facilities available in their cities,” Surendran told The Quint.