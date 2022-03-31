ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Get Redeem Codes for 31 March

Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>How to get&nbsp;Garena Free Fire redeem code.</p></div>
i

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games, comes up with redeem codes and rewards for its users. The redeem codes, which comprises of 12 characters, is made up of capital letters and numbers. It can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Garena Free Fire is a game developed by 111dots Studio. A maximum of 50 gamers can participate in every round of 10 minutes each.
Also Read

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 30 March

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 30 March

Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. Here’s the step-by-step procedure to get redeem codes.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Get Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire Game?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 29 March

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 29 March

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 31 March

  • FV3B NHJI RTG8

  • F6VT CRFS A6WB

  • F4JR 5TOY H987

  • FYT3 FV3B 4N5K

  • F456 OYH8 7BV6

  • TSAF Q7B4 N56M

  • FUOJ NB7V C6SR

  • FD2V 4B5N 67KU

  • FK09 MN8B 7V6C

  • F5SR WD3V 4B56

  • F7UO J9N8 B7V6

  • F5XS REFR 56MH

  • F456 Y8H7 YT4F

  • F3B4 N56K 7UPJ

  • F8H7 GF6D 5SRE

  • FD1F GH2U 3E7R

  • FF5R FXSG W2EJ

  • F5O6 7U98 HB7Y

Check this space regularly for further updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×