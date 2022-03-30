Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 30 March
Here's how you can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire is back with the new redeem codes for its players. For those who are new to the game, and are not aware of the redeem codes, here's a brief description of the same and how it works.
The redeem codes in Garena Free Fire are made up of 12 characters, which consists of alphabets and numbers. It is used to claim game rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game which allows a maximum of 50 participants in every round, which is played for 10 minutes each.
In order to get redeem codes, players are required to visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here are the steps you can follow to get redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Game: How to Avail Redeem Codes?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire: Check List of Redeem Codes for 30 March
EUUM 7G33 N2T8
HZFR YHCQ VFR9
WXAD BEOE NR1W
QZ29 JLEN DSAM
V7FQ AQFA 1JTX
1UJD 20PP N9RP
A4HW 8O47 L2EO
N2S0 4IQL ZUX7
B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU
5YGK AFM2 1994
529I 3QJ9 QN9K
K6EE 6AZR 1834
RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y
AEL3 VFM3 56WE
G7HJ AAS9 DHXR
GA5D 1PWF CUEC
QKGL 6Z6Q GLV4
390D XB4P AZNW
TRVP 5HEJ Y8DV
2K3E KUM2 3FB7
Check this space regularly for updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
