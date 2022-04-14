Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Claim Redeem Codes for 14 April
Avail Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
However, all players must note the expiry date of redeem codes, as expired redeem codes cannot be claimed.
Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game comprises of 12 characters which consists capital letters and numbers.
Follow the steps mentioned below to avail Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 14 April.
Garena Free Fire: How to Avail Redeem Codes for 14 April?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 April
FB6H NJ1K DI8U
7YT6 G5BT 2NGI
U7F6 D5TR 9WF4
5Y6F 5DS4 3AQE
FS3B N4EJ I8TG
F5U7 YH1G NEM4
FR42 K56Y UJN6
FG2H J1IT 87G6
FTGD BE34 N56K
YHIB VUC6 T5SR
QFV1 B2J3 4RU0
4TG7 6F5X RZSF
VE45 6OG9 876A
5QR1 F2G3 H2FC
6X5Z R4ED AF2V
43BE R3TK YO6H
I8VU 7YC6 TXSG
EB4N 5KTG 87V2
RU56 78IJ HJ67
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
