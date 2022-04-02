Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Avail Redeem Codes for 02 April
Here's how to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire is back with new redeem codes for its users. Redeem codes, which are made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers can be used to claim game rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Interested gamers can avail redeem codes from the official website of Garena Free Fire: reward.ff.garena.com. However, all users must keep the validity of redeem codes in mind, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire can be played using mobile, laptop or desktop.
Here's the step-by-step procedure to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.
Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 02 April
FV5B NJ45 IT8U
F7YG T1BE 456Y
FJBH VFS4 TY23
F87G YF3D GE6B
F5J6 YUH7 6GVT
F4N5 K6LY OU9I
FH2G YFDH E34G
EH4J I5T8 7G6Y
FDG3 H45R T8G7
FF5D SR4E QD1F
F3TE FCXR SFEG
