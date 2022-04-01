ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Rewards: Check List of Redeem Codes for 01 April

Gamers can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for 01 April&nbsp; 2022.</p></div>
Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, is a battle royale game developed by 111dots Studio, which releases redeem codes for its users at regularl intervals.

A redeem code has 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers. It can be used by gamers to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.

Gamers interested in Garena Free Fire rewards and other in-game items can avail the redeem codes form the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Follow the steps mentioned below to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 01 April

  • FV5B NJ45 IT8U

  • F7YG T1BE 456Y

  • FJBH VFS4 TY23

  • F45J TYHI 87GF

  • FDSF 5VB4 56YU

  • F87G YF3D GE6B

  • F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

  • F4N5 K6LY OU9I

  • FH2G YFDH E34G

  • EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

  • FDG3 H45R T8G7

  • FF5D SR4E QD1F

  • F3TE FCXR SFEG

Garena Free Fire can be played using mobile, laptop or desktop.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

