ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 29 June: How to Get Rewards?

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 29 June: How to Get Rewards?
i

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released on a daily basis for the regular players. The Free Fire codes have been released for Wednesday, 29 June 2022 as well. The popular battle royal game gives its players a chance to claim these rewards. Players can use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items for free and thus improve their performance in the game.

Players can avail the redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com. All players must check the validity of the redeem codes before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 27 June 2022

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 27 June 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 29 June

  • Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D

  • FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

  • GEF8-B4N5-M6YK

  • OB98-7FD6-E5TR

  • AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

  • ET5W-G345-T6YH

  • RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

  • G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

  • DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

  • JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

  • FY87-HYBT-VGFC

  • VXSB-EN4K-56I9

  • Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

  • 3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

  • TER5-F43E-SWAS

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • JHGR-KIU7-HG45

  • UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • FJK8-SL6W-Q203

  • 9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

  • JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

  • Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

  • JON9-8B7V-FY6D

  • F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

  • 2DF3-GHRT-UG76

  • 5FD4-SQED-2FV3

  • B4J5-TIY8-H765

  • F4G5-TYH9-KJU7

  • 4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

  • DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

  • KTIY-8H76-B8V5

  • CDRS-F5EV-456I

  • FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

  • A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

  • SCX4-VB21-HD85

  • EY64-5RF3-GB7D

  • GD8H-JEUI-84I7

  • 6TRG-FBH4-NJCK

  • IX8S-765Y-4QE2

  • G6VT-5RSF-AV7W

  • FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

  • FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI

  • 87YD-G2TE-B4RJ

  • 5TYO-1H9J-I8NU

  • F3U4-756T-GB8C

  • NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M

  • B7LV-O6DS-I876

  • 5QRE-2DC3-V4BR

  • HTJG-IHB8-7V6C

  • X5SA-4QER-2D3F

Garena Free Fire for 29 June: How to Get FF Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-character redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Players can check this space regularly to know about the daily redeem codes of Garena Free Fire.

Also Read

Wordle 374 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 28 June 2022

Wordle 374 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 28 June 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×