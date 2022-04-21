Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 21 April?
Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com,
Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released for Thursday, 21 April 2022.
Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game are made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers. These codes are used by participants to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
While using a redeem code, players are advised to check its validity. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21 April 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 April
FG6H 68G7 6YTA
GQ5B N3M4 LTO9
876Y TXRA DCQV
B2K3 ORG9 8U7Y
FJ6U 876T G345
6UPJ 09GI UJ76
A5QR F12B 3N4R
KOG9 V87C 6X5S
RWFE V4B5 N67L
U8J9 B8G7 FDYT
WGN5 M6YU LJP9
87FD 6S5T RF6V
E34B N5MT YLHN
O9B8 V7C6 D5SR
FE4B N56Y UJNB
GFR5 67U8 HYT5
DQE2 ER3F E8GH
FJU7 65ZR EAD8
F3GL 56OY G87V
6TGW 3BN4 56LY
How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 April?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.