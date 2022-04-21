ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 21 April?

Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com,

Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released for Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game are made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers. These codes are used by participants to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

While using a redeem code, players are advised to check its validity. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 April

  • FG6H 68G7 6YTA

  • GQ5B N3M4 LTO9

  • 876Y TXRA DCQV

  • B2K3 ORG9 8U7Y

  • FJ6U 876T G345

  • 6UPJ 09GI UJ76

  • A5QR F12B 3N4R

  • KOG9 V87C 6X5S

  • RWFE V4B5 N67L

  • U8J9 B8G7 FDYT

  • WGN5 M6YU LJP9

  • 87FD 6S5T RF6V

  • E34B N5MT YLHN

  • O9B8 V7C6 D5SR

  • FE4B N56Y UJNB

  • GFR5 67U8 HYT5

  • DQE2 ER3F E8GH

  • FJU7 65ZR EAD8

  • F3GL 56OY G87V

  • 6TGW 3BN4 56LY

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 21 April?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

