Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 April: How to Claim?

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 April.

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game which releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its users. These codes are made up of 12 characters, consisting of numbers and capital letters.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used by players to redeem rewards and other in game items, for free. While availing the redeem codes, users are advised to check its expiry date, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Saturday, 16 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 April

  • FC3G HSU5 WI82

  • FY6T 4GFR BFJU

  • FX65 SA4R EQD2

  • F3BN 4R5T YOH9

  • FBV7 UYTG A5QE

  • DF23 G4RU TG76

  • V5TC RFXS VBEN

  • RK5O 6YU9 8HJN

  • FBYV C6DN E1R5

  • KL6O Y7U9 J8N7

  • BV6Y CT5R XSFW

  • VEB4 RN5M 6KYL

  • F2FG VB3H EU8F

  • 7YWQ HJ1K 2O03

  • 94I5 6M78 LUOI

  • JMN9 8V7C 6TDF

  • FEHR TGU8 FC6S

  • 5A4Q 1ERG 23J9

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

