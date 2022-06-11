Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 11 June: How to Get FF Rewards?
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire has once again come up with new set of redeem codes for Saturday, 11 June 2022. These codes are used by the players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game. Rewards are used to improve our performance in the game.
Validity of Garena Free Fire redeem codes must be checked before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11 June 2022.
Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 11 June
FF9M J31C XKRG
FFCO 8BS5 JW2D
PCNF 5CQB AJLK
FFAC 2YXE 6RF2
FFIC JGW9 NKYT
WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
3IBB MSL7 AK8G
FV5B NJ45 IT8U
F4N5 K6LY OU9I
FH2G YFDH E34G
F7YG T1BE 456Y
FJBH VFS4 TY23
F87G YF3D GE6B
Garena Free Fire: Steps to Check FF Redeem Codes for 11 June
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
