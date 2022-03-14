Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 14 March: Here's How to Claim
Garena Free Fire is back with redeem codes for Monday, 14 March 2022.
Garena Free Fire is a popular battel game which comes with daily rewards and redeem codes for its players. A total of 50 gamers can participate in the game and each round is played for 10 minutes.
Redeem code is a 12-digit code which can be used by gamers in Garena Free Fire game to claim rewards and in-game items for free.
Interested gamers can can visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game i.e. reward.ff.garena.com, to claims rewards using redeem codes.
Here's how to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
How to Get Garena Free Fire Game Redeem Codes and Rewards?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 March
F3G4 H5JT Y1UO
J098 7FYE H4N5
M67Y L6OJ N8BU
265R 3F4R GTB
7VY6 DT5S 4AQE
UH7B YV6C 5DXR
SEDA CWVB 3HE4
JR5I TYH8 7B6V
JBIV 87D6 S5WR
5CRX ESDA WFVB
VB45-TJKY-7ION
B87V-6C5X-RS4F
E4B5-N6KG-OB98
V7D6-EY4J-5O6Y
ITG9-B8UV-YHSM
LOU0-J9N8-BV7Y
CT0F-ZAGY-Q651
4E2F-G3EH-RFU8
FV3B NHJU 76ET
5RGH TJGI 9B8V
76T5 RSFW GHJR
ITG9 B8UV YHSM
ER67 8P0I J9IB
UJVH CNSA JQU7
FG6H-JI87-3T47
654A-RQF2-3EYR
F65R-SWF3-456Y
IH98-BYFH-R567
FV3B-NHJU-76ET
5RGH-TJGI-9B8V
76T5-RSFW-GHJR
7V65-CX4E-SD8C
DDFRTY1616POUYT
FFGYBGFDAPQO
MJTFAER8UOP16
SDAWR88YO16UB
NHKJU88TREQW
MHOP8YTRZACD
BHPOU81616NHDF
ADERT8BHKPOU
FFGTYUO16POKH
BBHUQWPO1616UY
F2QA SFGY T5GH
F8IK NBVF R55T
F34R FGBN MKLO
F9IK MNBV CDER
F1QS DFGY 657U
F7UJ MNBV CDER
FHYT 543E WSXC
F8IK MNBV CXSW
F34E RFGB HNML
F0OLKJHB GFDE
F9IK JNBV FDER
F3E4 RTGB NMKI
F2QA ZXCV BHNM
F8IK MNBV CDSE
