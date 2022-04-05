Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 05 April
Get Garena Free Fire redeem codes on the official website: reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire has been a popular game among battle royale enthusiasts. It comes up with new rewards and other in-game items, which the players can use to enhance their performance in the game.
However, in order to redeem these rewards for free, users are required to get redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire also releases redeem codes at regular intervals, which, as mentioned above, are used to redeem rewards and other in-game items.
Users can get these redeem codes from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com. However, while using the redeem code, users must keep its validity in mind. Expired redeem codes cannot be redeemed.
Here's how to get redeem code in Garena Free Fire game.
How to Get Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire Game?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 05 April
FF10 GCGX RNHY
FF11 HHGC GK3B
FF11 NJN5 YS3E
FF11 64XN JZ2V
FF11 WFNP P956
FFES P5M1 MVBN
MSJX 8VM2 5B95
W4GP FVK2 MR2C
Q4QU 4GQG E5KD
MQJW NBVH YAQM
RRQ3 SSJT N9UK
WCME RVCM USZ9
