Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 24 June
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire has come up with a new set of redeem codes for Friday, 24 June 2022. People who play this game use these codes to claim rewards and other freebies, for free. Rewards can help you improve your performance in the game.
However, the validity of the redeem codes must be checked before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire: How to Check the List of FF Redeem Codes for 24 June?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 24 June 2022.
Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 24 June
FFIC 33NT EUKA
8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ
GCNV A2PD RGRZ
U8S4 7JGJ H5MG
B3G7 A22T WDR7X
J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
FF7M UY4M E6SC
VNY3 MQWN KEGU
FFCO 8BS5 JW2D
FFAC 2YXE 6RF2
FFIC JGW9 NKYT
4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9
WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
X99T K56X DJ4X
SARG 886A V5GR
FF9M J31C XKRG
3IBB MSL7 AK8G
ZZAT XB24 QES8
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
