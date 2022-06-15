ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes and Rewards for 15 June

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire, also popularly referred to as the Free Fire game is back with a new set of redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 June 2022. These codes are used by players to claim rewards and other freebies, which in return can help you in improving your performance in the game.

However, it is important that all players check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

In this article, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 15 June, and also mentioned the steps to get them.

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 15 June

  • FBNO IRU9 8YT6

  • FGFY VGHD BE54

  • FI6G D765 45Q1

  • FRTF 234I R9TY

  • FK4T 87G6 VT5R

  • FAV4 BNKE RF8G

  • F7YC TGDB ENMR

  • FKOY H98B 7VY6

  • FD2E RBTN 6M7U

  • FON9 B8V7 C6DT

  • FR7E VR5B 6YNM

  • FK8I V8C7 X65S

  • F4DF ECVR 4B5U

  • FOKM NBVC XZAI

  • ERTY UIUY TRFV

  • BNMK IU65 F43W

  • SXCV BNJU YTGB

  • NMUY TREW SXZA

  • QWER THJY TFDC

How to Check Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 15 June?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

