Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 04 April
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game developed by 111dots Studio. It can be played online on smartphone and PC.
The game releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its users. It is made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letter and number.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used by players to avail rewards and other in-game items, for free. These rewards can help gamers in performing better in the game.
Redeem codes can be availed at the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com. Follow the steps mentioned below to get redeem codes.
How to Get Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire Game?
Visit to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 04 April
FF7H X34O QKUH
FFRP 5VRB VR0Z
FF52 9RLI YXIJ
FFZM Z225 7D9M
FFZ6 1XAK GZU8
FFOI NKJ9 QD8U
FFDR HKWS ZX3K
FFWM 3WLT BK9Z
FF5G BE4L 2O1X
FFN5 D1CY VQ31
FFJA SVE2 LY6Q
FF7K UJR6 B2ED
FFIU YPJ1 4DG9
FFOH PQ97 J5QN
FF68 U0KW TSZV
FFL9 OQO2 PYR0
Check this space regularly for further updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
