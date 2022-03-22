Garena Free Fire Game: How to Get Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards for 22 March
Here are Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 22 March.
The popular mobile-battle game Garena Free Fire has released the redeem codes and rewards for Tuesday, 22 March 2022. Players can get the redeem codes and use them to claim rewards and in-game items for free.
Redeem code is a 12-digit code comprising of alphabets and numbers. The game comes up with new redeem codes at regular interval.
Garena Free Fire is battle game allows a total of 50 gamers to participate in each round. Each round is played for 10 minutes.
Interested gamers who wish to get redeem codes and claim rewards are required to visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.
How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 March
FJ5T-64SQ-E123
FR65-RSFE-B6UM
F8JH-GFDU-GERT
F8H7-GFD6-YWJ3
F56B-7N8J-MKI7
FU6Y-54TG-D2U7
6C5S-43AE-Q1FR
F23E-R7F6-5TCR
FF3G-NMTG-OI8V
FC6X-TSGW-BEN4
FMK8-YHKI-87FY
FK56-OYH9-8G7F
F2ST-GWN4-TYHK
IG87-65S4-AEQW
