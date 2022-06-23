ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 23 June: How to Get Rewards?

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 23 June 2022.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 23 June 2022 have been released by the popular battle royale game for its players. These codes are used to claim rewards in and other in-game items, for free. Rewards help you improve you performance in the game.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

However, all players are advised to check the official the validity of the redeem codes before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 23 June 2022.

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 23 June

  • FV5S GW7T 5TR4

  • FV9B F8HJ V9UI

  • 87YD G2TE B4RJ

  • 5TYO 1H9J I8NU

  • F3U4 756T GB8C

  • NE4I 5I6Y KH7M

  • B7LV O6DS I876

  • 5QRE 2DC3 V4BR

  • HTJG IHB8 7V6C

  • X5SA 4QER 2D3F

  • 4VRB 5TJK GY6H

  • OB98 7FD6 E5TR

  • G5B6 NY3M KU8H

  • JON9 8B7V FY6D

  • ET5W G345 T6YH

  • JHGR KIU7 HG45

Follow the steps mentioned below to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire for 23 June: How to Get FF Redeem Codes?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

