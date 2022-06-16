Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Rewards for 16 June: Check the Full List Here
Garena Free Fire players can get the redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes for Thursday, 16 June 2022. These codes are used by the players of this game to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. Rewards and other freebies can help you improve your performance in the game.
However, all the players are advised to check the validity of the redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 16 June 2022. Follow the steps mentioned below to avail redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 16 June
F6ST A5R4 EQ1D
C2VB 3WEH JRFU
765R XE6S DA8W
FV3G B4HN 5J6K
F5N6 KY34 UO21
JBV5 TR97 AQD2
V3B4 N5TY H8BU
VYHD EN45 6KYU
98BV 76DT S64T
F2VG SY6W R3DF
V4BR TJGI BU7Y
V6TD G87B E4N5
6YJK UIH8 B7UV
F9W3 U47R Y9FG
B8FN TM67 KU74
LJ23 ON15 B8V7
DT21 SR96 FW9G
Garena Free Fire: How to Check FF Redeem Codes for 16 June?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
