Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 28 April
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire also known as the Free Fire (FF) is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its players. These codes are used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Garena Free Fire rewards can help you enhance your performance in the game. However, all players must check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 28 April 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 April
FG4H JWI3 487G
T7GC BDRJ 56KM
YHKI VC7X 6S5R
4QDF 2GH3 U48R
FF65 R4SE ADQF
G2H3 JK45 6Y98
G7F6 DT5S RFW3
G4HH SJWI U3YG
FBN5 RTG8 76T5
SRFQ 2G34 K5TO
Y9H8 76YT D3EB
4NN5 M6K7 Y7UH
How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
