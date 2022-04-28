ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 28 April

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Garena Free Fire also known as the Free Fire (FF) is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its players. These codes are used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Garena Free Fire rewards can help you enhance your performance in the game. However, all players must check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 28 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 April

  • FG4H JWI3 487G

  • T7GC BDRJ 56KM

  • YHKI VC7X 6S5R

  • 4QDF 2GH3 U48R

  • FF65 R4SE ADQF

  • G2H3 JK45 6Y98

  • G7F6 DT5S RFW3

  • G4HH SJWI U3YG

  • FBN5 RTG8 76T5

  • SRFQ 2G34 K5TO

  • Y9H8 76YT D3EB

  • 4NN5 M6K7 Y7UH

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

