Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 10 June?

Redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.

i

Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game comes up with redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. Rewards are used to improve the performance in the game.

However, all players must note that it is very important to check the validity of the redeem codes before using them, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 10 June 2022.

Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 10 June

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • FV5BNJ45IT8U

  • F4N5K6LYOU9I

  • FH2GYFDHE34G

  • F7YGT1BE456Y

  • FJBHVFS4TY23

  • F87GYF3DGE6B

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 10 June?

  • Visit to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

