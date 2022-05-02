ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 02 May?

Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game which comes with redeem codes for its players. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire can be availed form the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Players using redeem codes are advised to check its validity before using it. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Monday, 02 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 02 May

F3F6 GMK5 LOQ8

Y2BF 3JU7 GQOR

87TG Q254 ED12

3IJJ KIF8 YHO8

F6N5 4A3Q 2F34

5UT6 5RAQ IG23

45B6 Y987 FY9E

H56J 7OU8 FD65

FRQF 2GHJ 34I7

6S5A QS1D FQTS

54AF QG8H URF6

DT85 GHU6 RFHY

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 02 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

