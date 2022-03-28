ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Rewards: Check Redeem Codes for 28 March

Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 March 2022.</p></div>
i

Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer battle game which is very popular among smartphone gamers. Each round of the game is played for 10 minutes and a total of 50 participants are allowed in it.

Garena free fire comes up with different redeem codes for gamers which can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. Redeem code is a 12-digit code which comprises of alphabets and numbers.

Gamers interested in getting redeem codes are required to visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 March 2022, Check the List for Today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 March 2022, Check the List for Today

Here's how you can get the redeem codes to claim rewards in Garena Free Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: Win Free Rewards on 25 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: Win Free Rewards on 25 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 March

  • FV5H JK4I8R76

  • FTGD SHEJ 4K56

  • FJO9 H8G7 F6D5

  • F4REQF1G 2H3J

  • F5O8 Y98H 7BVY

  • DGHE NM56 7L8I

  • OJ98 B756 CX5A

  • RQF2 GH3J E9IF

  • 8GV7 65TC RXFS

  • FBER JKT6 L4OU

  • F98N 7B6F D5TE

  • FG4B R5NT M6YK

  • LHO9 8B7V 65DS

  • 4RED EF3V 4BN5

  • FB45 6KYO UH87

  • B6VC TSFA BQ2J

  • KI38 ERF7 YVGB

  • FM8F KTO6 7U9J

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×