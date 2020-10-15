Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Launched in India Starting at Rs 35,999

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, which were globally unveiled in March this year.

Where the Mi 10T has been priced starting at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the Mi 10T Pro will carry a price tag of Rs 37,999, which comes with 8GB of RAM.

In this price range, the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro competes with the Google Pixel 4a and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Only two colour options have been made available with the Mi 10T – black and silver – while the Pro variant adds another blue version to its lineup. Pre-orders for the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro will start 16 October.