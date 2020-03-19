Xiaomi to Debut Mi 10 in India on 31 March, Could Rival OnePlus 8
After dropping hints about an upcoming flagship device for a while, Xiaomi on Thursday has finally confirmed the launch date of Mi 10 series in India later this month. As expected in the current situation, the company will hosting an online streaming event to announce its flagship products in the country on 31 March.
This was confirmed via an official tweet earlier on Thursday.
The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were launched in China last month but the phones will finally be launched in India at the end of March. The launch has many people excited as the Mi 10 series will be the first Mi flagship series to make its way to India in almost four years.
What to Expect From the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro
Both phones are expected to run on Android 10 with Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 11 on top. They are powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, and will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate in tow.
The phones will also have quad-rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and also support 8K video recording.
The devices are expected to compete with the OnePlus 8 series that is expected to launch in mid-April. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to feature devices with a higher refresh rate screen, with the OnePlus 8 Pro rumoured to have a 120Hz display.
Both the Mi 10 and 10 Pro will have 30W wireless charging, something that might also be offered by OnePlus this year, as they recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), generating excitement among people.
While pricing details are unavailable at the moment, the Mi 10 was launched for CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 42,300), the Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 52,900).
The company also point out the devices will be available for pre-order on the day of the launch itself and users will be able to order through various online stores.