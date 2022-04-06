ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi 12 Pro Expected To Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone was introduced globally in March 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launch date to be announced soon</p></div>
Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. A product page for the same has gone live on Amazon India. However, the exact launch date has not been announced yet.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced last month globally. It was launched in three colour variants: Blue, purple, and gray.
Here are some price and specifications details of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Expected Price in India

Xiaomi is yet to announce the price of Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India. However, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of $ 999 (approximately Rs 76,300) globally, reported Gadgets360.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay powered by LTPO, with dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

  • The smartphone comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. At the front, it features a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 4600mAh battery which is supported by 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 50W wireless turbo charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

  • It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Operating system (OS).

