Microsoft Unveils Series S – The Smallest Xbox Ever at $299
The Xbox Series X is expected to be launched alongside the Series S in November.
Microsoft has taken the wraps off its latest gaming console in the market dubbed the Xbox Series S which the company says is the smallest Xbox ever and comes with the latest performance hardware inside.
The company has not announced an official release date for the Series S but a November 2020 release is possible. The console has been priced at $299 (roughly Rs 22,000).
According to multiple reports online, the company is also expected to launch the more powerful Xbox Series X on 10 November, according to a report in Windows Central.
The Xbox Series X has already been showcased by the company, however the price is still awaited. It is expected that the Series X will be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700). Microsoft had said that when released, Xbox Series X will be its "fastest, most powerful console ever."
It is expected that Microsoft's Xbox Series X, first teased in 2018, will give some competition to Sony's PlayStation 5 console which is arriving in this year's holiday season.
Prices for the new Sony PlayStation 5 series are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The Series S will target around 4 teraflops of GPU performance, compared to 12 in the Series X, The Verge had earlier reported.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.