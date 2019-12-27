This is the World’s Smallest Laptop, Weighs Less Than 1Kg

Every now and then we come across gadgets that deserve the tag being the biggest or the smallest. But it’s a rarity that something like laptop figure with such claims, which is why we’ve been intrigued to see the Mag1 from a Chinese company called Magic Ben this week.

So, what’s special about the laptop? Well, according to this report from TechRadar it’s the smallest notebook you can find in the market across the globe, and weighing less than 1Kg, it can easily sit on the palm of your hand.

Other than that, the Mag1 supports all the features that you expect from the laptop; built-in storage, keyboard, and even touchpad is there too.