This is the World’s Smallest Laptop, Weighs Less Than 1Kg
Every now and then we come across gadgets that deserve the tag being the biggest or the smallest. But it’s a rarity that something like laptop figure with such claims, which is why we’ve been intrigued to see the Mag1 from a Chinese company called Magic Ben this week.
So, what’s special about the laptop? Well, according to this report from TechRadar it’s the smallest notebook you can find in the market across the globe, and weighing less than 1Kg, it can easily sit on the palm of your hand.
Other than that, the Mag1 supports all the features that you expect from the laptop; built-in storage, keyboard, and even touchpad is there too.
The device as per its listing on various online platforms measures at just 20.7 x 14.6 x 1.8cm, which is pretty close to being as small as an A5 sheet. The device weighs around 700 grams and believe it or not, it has more ports than Apple offers on its Macbook nowadays.
Even in terms of power in tow, the Mag1 is quite capable with an Intel Core M3 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and supports up to 512GB storage. And because it gets a small screen, the 2560x1600 pixels resolution will make the content look crisper than it usually does.
But it’s not just the size of the Mag1 that is small, it even gets a pocket-friendly price tag, with the base model of the laptop not costing more than $620 (Rs 40,000 approx).
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)