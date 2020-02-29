Here’s Why You Should be Buying The Newly-Launched iQOO 3
iQOO 3 is the latest entrant in the Indian smartphone market and has already managed to create a lot of buzz.
If you are curious about this newly-launched phone and are wondering what features it comes loaded with, this video has you covered. We got Ayush Ailawadi to unbox this stylish, premium-looking phone and take you through all its features. We bet you too will be super impressed with the iQOO 3 just like we are.
So watch this video right away and tell us what you think of the phone in the comments!
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )