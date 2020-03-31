What Are Ionisers and How Effective Are They in Fighting COVID-19?

The release from the I&B ministry claims:

"The negative ion generator titled Scitech Airon, which helps to control the virus, bacteria, and fungal infections in a closed environment, could clean up the air and disinfect areas that are exposed to the infection through COVID-19 positive cases and suspects. Hence it could ensure the wellbeing of the staff, doctors, and nurses who are working round the clock in the quarantine facilities by enhancing their disease resistance power and ability to fight the virus."

The statement also claims it has been scientifically tested in various globally renowned labs in different types of closed environments.

It claims that "One hour of operation of the Ion generator machine reduces viral load within a room by 99.7 percent depending on room size."

Is that true? How effective are ionisers? We explain.