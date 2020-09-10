Top 5 Dual Front Camera Selfie Phones That You Can Buy
Which is the best dual selfie camera phone in the Indian market? Here’s a look at the top 5 options.
Indian smartphone users love selfies!
After that information got leaked we saw a slew of selfie-centric smartphones being launched that come bundled with artificial intelligence, image enhancement features and what not! Some even offer two cameras on the front.
The fact that this segment is a hot seller leaves no doubt that there are people looking for the best selfie experience.
So, here are the top 5 smartphones with a dual front camera that you can buy in India.
OnePlus Nord
One of the most recently launched smartphones in the list, the OnePlus Nord is packed with the latest hardware in the sub-30k category.
It comes with a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel camera combination on the front. While the 32MP sensor already offers a wide perspective, the 8MP sensor takes it up a notch with a 105-degree ultra-wide field of view.
This not only gives depth to your selfies but helps accommodate more people without having to scramble for a selfie stick.
The front camera on the OnePlus Nord offers 4K video recording at 60 frames per second with HDR support. A perfect setup if you are into vlogging.
The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999.
Vivo V19
Vivo has done exemplary work with camera smartphones in recent months and the V19 is a good example of a smartphone for photography aficionados.
Not only does it have an impressive camera setup at the back, but the front also houses a 32+8-megapixel camera combo unit.
It’s not much different from what the OnePlus Nord offers and uses a similar ultrawide camera sensor. Another good option if you are willing to spend up to Rs 25,000.
Realme X3 Zoom
Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the X3 Zoom in June this year and the phone has received good response.
Apart from a 120Hz refresh rate display it also packs the powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor.
When you talk about the camera, the Realme X3 Zoom offers a dual 16+8-megapixel camera on the front. It is equally capable of clicking ultra-wide and macro shots and also comes with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for smooth shake-free video output.
The Realme X3 Zoom carries a market price tag of Rs 27,999.
Poco X2
Another beast of a device, the Poco X2 is the ideal smartphone for the millennial who wants powerful specs within budget.
For the ones who want to satiate their hunger for selfies, the Poco X2 comes with a 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel camera on the front.
The 2-megapixel snapper is a depth sensor which works best for bokeh shots while the 20-megapixel sensor offers a wider image.
There is no 4K video option with the front camera however you do get HDR quality.
Oppo F17 Pro
The Oppo F17 Pro is the latest entrant in the Indian market that’s winning hearts with its sleek form factor and looks.
On the rear, the Oppo f17 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup but there’s a lot to talk about on the front as well.
Being in the under Rs 20k category, the Oppo F17 Pro doesn’t flaunt big numbers in the megapixel battle.
It comes with a 16+2-megapixel front camera bundled with a depth sensor. It also offers HDR video recording but misses out on an ultra-wide lens.
You can buy the Oppo f17 Pro starting at Rs 17,990.
