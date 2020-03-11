Top 5 Affordable Flagship Phones You Can Buy For Under Rs 40,000

The year 2020 is expected to pack a lot of high-end hardware and specifications when it comes to smartphones.

We have already had a glimpse of the things to come with smartphones like the Realme X50 Pro and the iQOO 3 offering flagship-level specifications in the mid-level category.

But apart from the uber spec-heavy smartphone experience, manufacturers are also looking to offer a lot of utility which you find mostly in flagships.

We picked out the top 5 phones that offer you the flagship experience within a budget. Let’s take a look.