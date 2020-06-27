Coronavirus cases are growing rapidly and every day people are looking for solutions that can help fight the spread of this deadly pandemic.As the status quo has changed and the new ‘normal’ warrants everyone to step outside wearing face masks, a Japanese start-up has come up with a technology solution that can help us communicate better without compromising on our safety.Donut Robotics is calling it “c-mask”, which is a Bluetooth-enabled face mask that is also connected with the internet and can help a user transmit messages and translate Japanese into eight different languages.It gets better! As per the start-up, the mask can also make phone calls.COVID-19 Solutions: 3D Printed Key to Open Doors Without TouchingThe c-mask can connect to various Bluetooth-enabled devices and comes with a native app that helps users transcribe audio into text messages.Since it can be difficult for people to speak louder from under the mask, it also amplifies the audio of the user. As per the company, the c-mask can also be worn over a regular mask.Each mask has been priced at nearly $40 (Rs 3,000 approx) and the start-up plans to sell the first 5,000 units in Japan at the beginning of September this year. Later, it plans to sell these in China, the US and even Europe.Since a lot of people pull down their face mask to converse with people, maybe this gizmo will help put an end to that habit. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.