Heard of Skylo? It’s Bringing Satellite Internet To Remote Areas

In 2017, an MIT Aerospace and Astronautical engineering graduate, a Stanford professor and a Ph.D. scholar in Aeronautics also from Stanford – Parthsarathi Trivedi, Andrew Kalman and Andrew Nuttall respectively – got together to solve a pressing global connectivity issue. The three founded Skylo, a company that can beam satellite internet connectivity to remote areas with hardware that costs less than $100 (Rs 7,400) apiece.

In January 2020, the company raised $116 million (Rs 886.5 crore) in funding from a group of investors including SoftBank. It earlier had about $13 million in Series A (initial) venture funding. It's going to use that money to expand its Skylo Hub hardware globally.