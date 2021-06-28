Samsung MWC 2021 Event: How to Watch Live Stream & What to Expect

South Korean giant Samsung is hosting all-virtual event called Galaxy Session on Monday, 28 June, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, where the company has promised to talk about its upcoming tech.

The Galaxy Session will constitute the majority of Samsung’s participation in the MWC 2021. Two months ago, the Seoul-based company had already confirmed that it won’t be physically attending the event.

Here are details on live stream and what is expected from the event.