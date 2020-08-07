Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Apple iPhone 11: The Better Flagship?

First look at the new Note 20 and a gush of nostalgia hits you right in the face! Undoubtedly, Samsung has borrowed a lot of design elements from the previous Note 10 but again we’re not complaining. It’s a good mix of metal and glass and looks quite premium.

At 192 grams the Note 20 might feel heavier but it’s almost the same as the iPhone 11. But, in the hand, I am sure the iPhone 11 is more comfortable to hold.

No doubt the iPhone 11 has one of the best designs out there which is why you see a lot of people flaunting it.

Where the Note 20 comes with a Super AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD+, HDR10+ compatible display the Apple iPhone 11 offers an IPS LCD display that at 828 x 1792 pixels is not even full HD+.

Not to say Apple displays are bad but in terms of colour reproduction and the number of pixels you can push out, the Note 20 takes the cake. Apple fans would always disagree.