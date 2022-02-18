Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Launch Expected Soon: Check Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M23 smartphones is expected to be a rebranded version of version of Samsung Galaxy F23.
Samsung is expected to launch its new smartphones Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G in India soon. Both smartphones will be an expansion in Galaxy M series smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy M23 smartphones is expected to be a rebranded version of version of Samsung Galaxy F23, reported My Smart Price.
The report further added that the support page of Samsung Galaxy F23 has gone live on company's India website. Moreover, the support page of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has also gone live on Samsung's India and Russia website.
Here are some details about expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G: Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It can be paired with upto 6GB of RAM.
Battery details of the smartphone are yet to be revealed but the device is expected to be supported by 25W charging.
Moreover, it is likely to run on Android 12 operating system (OS) and is expected to feature Bluetooth v5 connectivity, reported Gadgets360.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is expected to come with Exynos 1200 processor.
The device is expected to come with 6GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is likely to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
It is expected to be powered by 6,000mAh battery.
In terms of camera, Samsung is expected to install a quad-rear camera setup in Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone. It can include 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth cameras.
Price details of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones are yet to be revealed.
(With inputs from My Smart Price and Gadgets360)
