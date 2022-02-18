Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Launch Expected Soon: Check Specifications

Samsung is expected to launch its new smartphones Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G in India soon. Both smartphones will be an expansion in Galaxy M series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M23 smartphones is expected to be a rebranded version of version of Samsung Galaxy F23, reported My Smart Price.

The report further added that the support page of Samsung Galaxy F23 has gone live on company's India website. Moreover, the support page of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has also gone live on Samsung's India and Russia website.