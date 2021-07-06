Samsung Galaxy F22 Launched in India: Price, Specifications & Availability
Galaxy F22 is launching in two variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 12,499 and INR 14,499 respectively.
Samsung launched Galaxy F22 on Tuesday, 6 July – a new budget smartphone in India under the F-series. The new Galaxy F-22 comes with a massive battery and a quad-camera setup on the back.
"Galaxy F22 comes with segment-leading specs – stunning 6.4" HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, massive 6000mAh battery and True 48 MP Quad camera"Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.
Specifications
Display: Galaxy F22 comes with massive upgrade to its display with 90Hz refresh rate on 6.4" HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage.
Battery: Galaxy F22 comes with massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 25 hours of video playback and 24 hours of internet usage time.
Processor: Powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, Galaxy F22 ensures optimized performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.
Camera: The device has a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the back is a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera. It has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.
OS: Galaxy F22 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box which will take user experience to the next level with refined design, enhanced customization and greater control of the features you rely on the most to help you get more done. The smartphone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.
Price & Availability
Galaxy F22 is launching in two memory variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. Galaxy F22 will be available in two attractive colours – Denim Blue and Denim Black.
Galaxy F22 will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting 13 July, 12 noon.
As an introductory offer, consumers can avail Rs 1000 off on prepaid transactions on Flipkart.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.