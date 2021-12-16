Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Expected to Come With Exynos 1200 Processor: Check Details

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The device will be an addition to Samsung's already popular 'A' series lineup.

Moreover, it is said to be a successor of Samsung Galaxy A52 which was launched earlier this year in India.

According to a report by SamMobile, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench website. As per the report, Geekbench listed the US variant of Samsung Galaxy A53 as SM-A536U.