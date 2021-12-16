Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Expected to Come With Exynos 1200 Processor: Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The device will be an addition to Samsung's already popular 'A' series lineup.
Moreover, it is said to be a successor of Samsung Galaxy A52 which was launched earlier this year in India.
According to a report by SamMobile, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench website. As per the report, Geekbench listed the US variant of Samsung Galaxy A53 as SM-A536U.
However, there is no information revealed about the price range and launch date of Samsung Galaxy A53.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is expected to come with octa-core Exynos 1200 processor.
According to the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone will house 6GB RAM. However, no information is available about the storage options.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display with refresh rate of 120Hz, the report added.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is likely to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
The device may come with quad-rear camera setup which can include 64MP primary camera.
Other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 rating, and stereo speakers.
