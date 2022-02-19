Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price and Specifications Leaked: Check Details Here
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is expected to be available at a starting price of EUR 180.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on its Samsung Galaxy A13 4G smartphone. The Galaxy A13 5G variant was launched last year in the US.
Both the devices are additions to Samsung's popular A-series lineup.
However, no official announcement regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has been made by the company yet.
A new report in Appuals by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the price and specification details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 4G smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Expected Price
According to the report, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will be available at a price of EUR 180 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 3GB + 32 GB variant, and for EUR 200 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.
The variant with the most storage, i.e. 4GB + 128GB, will be available at a price of EUR 220 (approximately Rs 18,700).
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G was recently spotted on the Geekbench website. According to the listing on Geekbench, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 processor, reported Gadgets360.
It also revealed that the device may run on the Android 12 operating system (OS).
The report further added that the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is expected to sport a quad-rear camera setup. However, more camera details have been not revealed yet.
Check this space regularly for further updates on the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and other smartphones.
(With inputs Appuals and Gadgets360.)
