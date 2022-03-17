Samsung Galaxy A Launch Event: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details
Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event.
One of the most popular and leading smartphone brands, Samsung has formally declared that it is ready to launch the brand new Galaxy A Series this week.
The Galaxy A Series launch event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17 March 2022.
Samsung is ready to launch the most-awaited Galaxy A Series today during a launch event.
However, the smartphone brand has not revealed any detail regarding the smartphone models that will launch under the Samsung Galaxy A Series.
It is to be noted that the Samsung Galaxy A Series launch can be watched online on the YouTube channel of Samsung at 7:30 pm IST.
The grand launch event will take place today at 7:30 pm IST or 10 am EDT. Viewers should keep an eye on the launch event for more details.
The Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event can be watched live on Samsung's YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom India. Exciting details will be revealed during the event.
Samsung Galaxy A Launch Event Announced: Date and Time
Everybody should note that Samsung has scheduled the launch of the Galaxy A Series today, 17 March 2022 at 7:30 pm IST and 10 am EDT. The event can be watched live by the viewers.
Samsung issued an official statement regarding the Galaxy A Series launch event that mentions the date and the time.
Samsung Galaxy A Launch Event: Expected Models
Even though Samsung has not made any official announcements as to which models will be launched under this series, some reports suggest that the smartphone brand will launch Galaxy A73 and A53 at the event.
Speculations are also being made regarding the fact that Samsung will launch Galaxy A33 as well.
Earlier, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy S21 FE in January. In February, the popular smartphone brand revealed the Galaxy S22 lineup.
Now, the Samsung Galaxy A Series lineup is eagerly awaited by everybody. Samsung has still kept it a secret regarding which Galaxy A models will debut today.
Viewers have to wait for the Samsung Galaxy A Series launch event to take place today to know more about the brand new smartphone series.
The leading smartphone company has only confirmed the date and time of the Galaxy A Series launch event till now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.