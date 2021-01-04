Samsung Confirms It’ll Unveil Galaxy S21 Smartphone on 14 January
Galaxy S21 smartphone series will be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked online event at 10 am EST on 14 January.
Samsung Electronics on Monday, 4 January, confirmed that new models of its flagship smartphone, the new Samsung Galaxy S21, will be unveiled next week on 14 January as the South Korean tech giant tries to fend off challenges from its competitors.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 smartphone series will be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked online event at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time) on 14 January under the theme of “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.”
"Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home," Samsung said in its invitation to the event.
"The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience," it added.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone vendor, has been holding the event every February to unveil its new smartphones for the first half of the year, but the company decided to introduce them early this time to better cope with challenging market situations.
Samsung has yet to confirm any specifications on its Galaxy S21 family, but industry sources said it will come with three models - the S21 with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.
The high-end S1 Ultra is reportedly to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets, reports Yonhap news agency.
The teaser video for the unpacked Galaxy Unpacked event showed that the Galaxy S21 series will have an enhanced rear camera module design and come with a phantom violet color option.
