Smartphones are selling again and people are back in the market looking for a good smartphone in the mid-range.The under Rs 20,000 category phones are in-demand and we have for you two of the top contenders in this segment. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro.Here's a quick spec to spec comparison between the two smartphones that will help you make that final buying decision.Design & DisplayThe Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is big. Make no bones about that. Not to mention it weighs in at 211 grams which might be a deal-breaker for people who prefer a lighter real estate.The Realme 6 Pro comes in at 200 grams which again is not light but the fact it's the lighter phone in this comparison gives it some extra points.There isn't much of a difference in terms of the display as both come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. To the naked eye both displays are identical however on paper the Realme 6 Pro outputs 480 nits of brightness which is more than the Redmi.The Realme takes the cake in the display round thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate screen whereas the Redmi only has 60Hz.You'll be able to see the difference in terms of the transition from one page to another and even when you're playing games.Design and colour is a personal choice and will differ from user to user. Where Redmi doesn't play with a lot of colours and offers a single tone finish, Realme goes on the extravagant side with a dual-tone finish which looks good.Viewing experience on both is good so I wouldn't pick one from the other.Hardware & PerformanceBoth devices run on the Snapdragon 720G processor. Since this is a gaming dedicated processor you will be able to run HD games on both easily.Both these devices come with the exact same storage and RAM specifications with 6GB and 8GB of RAM on offer and storage capacity up to 128GB which can be expanded.Both come with side-mounted fingerprinted sensor and Face ID for security.The choice of which one to go for will boil down to the UI experience and the Redmi takes the backseat here purely because of the incessant ads and pop-ups we have to deal with.CameraThe Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor backed by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It also has a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor to complete the package.Compared to the above, the Realme 6 Pro also comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.On the front of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, you get a 32-megapixel sensor while the Realme 6 Pro offers a dual selfie camera with 16+8-megapxiel configuration. The advantage with the Realme is the addition of an ultra-wide lens which always comes with handy while taking group selfies.BatteryThe Realme 6 Pro offers a 4,300mAh battery which comes bundled with 30W fast charging technology.Both phones are capable of lasting the entire day even with heavy usage but the Note 9 Pro Max will definitely give extra hours of display-on time thanks to the extra battery juice.Which One to Buy?The base variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in at 16,499 which is a 6GB+64GB variant. With the same configuration, the Realme 6 Pro comes in at Rs 18,999. So if you want to save some extra buck you should go for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.The top variant for the two which is the 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at 19,999. At this price range, you're getting good specs with both these phones, however, buy the Redmi if you want more battery life and go the Realme if you want a slightly lighter form factor and better viewing experience with the 90Hz display.