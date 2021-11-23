Redmi Note 11T 5G to Come With 6nm Chipset: Check Expected Price and Specs

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Smartphone company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on 30 November 2021. The device is expected to be the Indian variant of Redmi Note 11 smartphone, which was launched last month in China.

With only few days left to the launch, the company has announced that Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will be supported by 33W fast charging. Moreover, the company also claims that it will be the fastest 5G Redmi smartphone.

Xiaomi India's managing director Manu Kumar Jain also revealed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi smartphone, which will come with a 6nm chipset.