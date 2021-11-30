Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India: How to Watch the Launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch: Chinese tech company Xiaomi will launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. The device is scheduled to launch at noon.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to be the Indian variant of Redmi Note 11 smartphone, which was recently launched in China. According to the company, Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the fastest 5G smartphone from Redmi.