Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Launch Date Announced: Expected Price in India, Specs
Redmi Note 11 Pro is scheduled to launch on 9 March 2022.
Redmi Note 11 Pro series is all set to launch in India on 9 March 2022. The launch date was announced by Redmi India on its official Twitter handle.
Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch event page has also gone live on the official website of Redmi.
Launch Event Time: The Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone series — comprising Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphones — is scheduled to launch at 12 noon on 9 March.
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was launched last month globally. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.
Expected Price in India
As of now, Redmi has not revealed the price details of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series. However, here are the global price details of the smartphone.
Redmi Note 11 Pro: $299 (approximately Rs 22,300) onwards
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: $329 (approximately Rs 24,600) onwards
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Specifications
Processor
Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G96 processor, while Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
Display
Redmi Note 11 Pro series sports 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Battery
Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 67W charging.
Camera
Redmi Note 11 Pro: 108MP wide camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensors
Redmi Note 11 Pro: 108MP wide camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro depth sensors
Both the smartphones come with a 16MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch in India.
