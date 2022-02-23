Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon: Check Specs and Price
Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch date is expected to be announced soon in India.
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India soon. Vice President of Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain on Tuesday, 22 February, teased the launch of the the smartphone lineup on his twitter handle.
However, exact launch date of the same has not been revealed yet.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro lineup comprises of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones. The series was introduced globally last month.
Moreover, according to a report by Gadgets360, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the launch date of Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India can be set between 08-10 March 2022.
Here are some details about price and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India.
Redmi Note 11 Pro: Price in India
Price details of Redmi Note 11 Pro series is yet to be announced. However, Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs $299 (approximately Rs 22,300), while Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is priced around $329 (approximately Rs 24,600) in global markets.
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G: Specifications
Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones are expected to sport 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor, while Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
Redmi Note 11 Pro houses a quad-rear camera setup, which includes 180MP primary camera, 8Mp ultrawide camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with three rear camera setup of 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro sensor. Both the models come with 16MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 11 Pro series is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 67W charging.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.