Redmi Note 11 4G May Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check Expected Price & Specs

Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 11 4G in China. As per some reports, the device is expected to launch in India soon.

Redmi Note 11 4G will be an addition to company's popular 'Note' series lineup.

As per a new leak, the upcoming global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G will come with a few different specifications as compared to its Chinese variant.