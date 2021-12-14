Redmi Note 11 4G May Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check Expected Price & Specs
Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 11 4G in China. As per some reports, the device is expected to launch in India soon.
Redmi Note 11 4G will be an addition to company's popular 'Note' series lineup.
As per a new leak, the upcoming global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G will come with a few different specifications as compared to its Chinese variant.
According to a new report by The Pixel, Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone will come with Snapdragon 680 processor. The Chinese variant comes with MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
In terms of design, the company is expected to make some changes on the edges, instead of featuring the 'flat edges' like in the Chinese model of Redmi Note 11 4G.
Redmi Note 11 4G: Expected Price in India
There is no official information available about the price range of Redmi Note 11 4G. However, The Pixel report also states that the smartphone is expected to be priced at 199 USD (approximately Rs 15,000) for 4GB + 64GB storage variant.
Redmi Note 11 4G: Expected Specifications
Redmi Note 11 4G will reportedly come in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue colour vatiants
The device is expected to launch in three storage variants i.e. 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB.
Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The device is likely to be powered by 5,000mAh battery, which may be supported by 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.
Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it may house a 8MP selfie camera.
The device is expected to run on Android 11 operating system.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.