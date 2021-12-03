ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB Launched: Check Price in India, Specs

Sale of Redmi Note 10S is scheduled to begin from noon on Friday, 3 December 2021.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Redmi Note 10s is powered by 5,000mAh battery. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Redmi Note 10S: Chinese tech company Xiaomi has launched a new storage variant of Redmi Note 10S smartphone. The new variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Sale of the same is scheduled to begin from noon on Friday, 3 December 2021.

Redmi Note 10S was launched earlier this year in India.

Also Read

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India: How to Watch the Launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India: How to Watch the Launch
ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Note 10S: Price in India

Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 1258GB variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,499. The device will be available on mi.com, amazon.in, and MI Homes.

Moreover, 6GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 14,999, while 6GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499.

Also Read

Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro+ To Be Re-branded In India

Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro+ To Be Re-branded In India

Redmi Note 10S: Specifications

  • Redmi Note 10S smartphone sports 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

  • It comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

  • The device is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.

  • Redmi Note 10S comes with quad-rear camera setup. It includes 64MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera.

  • The smartphone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on the Android 11 operating system.

  • Redmi Note 10S is available in three colour variants: Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue.

  • Other features include Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor and AI face unlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT