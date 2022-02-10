Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Design Revealed, K50 Series to Launch on 16 February
Redmi K50 series will launch at 07 pm China Standard Time (04 pm IST) on 16 February.
Xiaomi will launch its new smartphone series Redmi K50 in China on 16 February 2022. The upcoming lineup is said to include four smartphones: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming edition.
However, the company has not confirmed about which models will be launched on 16 February.
The company has recently released a poster of Redmi K50 Gaming edition smartphone revealing its design. The poster also confirms the launch on 16 February.
According to a report by Gadgets360, the Redmi K50 Gaming edition smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Moreover, according to the poster revealed by the company, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple-rear camera setup.
Other specifications and price details about the Redmi K50 Gaming edition smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Meanwhile, a report by xiaomiui.net, revealed the expected specifications of Redmi K50 Pro smartphone.
The device is is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and is expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery. Moreover, the camera setup is expected to include 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP or 8MP macro sensor.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi K50 smartphone series.
(With inputs from gadgets360 and xiaomiui.net)
