Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Design Revealed, K50 Series to Launch on 16 February

Xiaomi will launch its new smartphone series Redmi K50 in China on 16 February 2022. The upcoming lineup is said to include four smartphones: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming edition.

However, the company has not confirmed about which models will be launched on 16 February.

The company has recently released a poster of Redmi K50 Gaming edition smartphone revealing its design. The poster also confirms the launch on 16 February.